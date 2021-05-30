fbpx
Mali’s Political Unrest: Buhari Leaves For Ghana On Sunday

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Mali’s Political Unrest: Buhari Leaves For Ghana On Sunday

May 30, 20210197
Mali's Political Unrest: Buhari Leaves For Ghana On Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to leave the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for Ghana, to appear at an emergency meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to discuss developing issues on Mali’s political scene.

The disclosure was made by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Saturday.

This meeting was preceded by a prior one with the ECOWAS mediator in Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, over political upheavals besieging Mali.

Adesina, in the statement, said, “Prior to the Extraordinary Summit, the President had met with the Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator in Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who briefed him on the latest developments in the country following his meeting with key political actors in the West African country.

READ ALSO: EFCC To Auction Diezeni’s Seized Jewellery, Houses Soon

“As the situation in Mali continues to evolve, Nigeria had condemned the May 24 military coup, the subsequent detention of the president and prime minister by soldiers, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilian officials detained.

“President Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo, and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.”

About Author

Mali’s Political Unrest: Buhari Leaves For Ghana On Sunday
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Again, Fed Govt, ASUU Cancel Meeting On Strike [ MAIN ]COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGLABOURNEWSNEWSLETTER
December 15, 20200397

Again, Fed Govt, ASUU Cancel Meeting On Strike

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A meeting between the Federal Government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was again cancelled on Monday. No reason was
Read More
Pound BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
January 31, 20190114

Sterling Rises With No-deal Brexit Still Considered Unlikely

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sterling rose on Wednesday after declines triggered by the UK parliament’s rejection of amendments to delay Brexit, as investors bet the government would st
Read More
Nigerian Stock Market BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 21, 20160106

Equities Market Sheds N163.96billion Over Sell Pressure

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian equities market kicked off trading in the week as a result of sell pressure on the floor of the exchange which was heralded by the new forex re
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.