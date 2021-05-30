Mali’s Political Unrest: Buhari Leaves For Ghana On Sunday

May 30, 2021 197

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to leave the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for Ghana, to appear at an emergency meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to discuss developing issues on Mali’s political scene.

The disclosure was made by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Saturday.

This meeting was preceded by a prior one with the ECOWAS mediator in Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, over political upheavals besieging Mali.

Adesina, in the statement, said, “Prior to the Extraordinary Summit, the President had met with the Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator in Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who briefed him on the latest developments in the country following his meeting with key political actors in the West African country.

“As the situation in Mali continues to evolve, Nigeria had condemned the May 24 military coup, the subsequent detention of the president and prime minister by soldiers, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilian officials detained.

“President Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo, and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.”