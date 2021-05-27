fbpx
Mali’s Interim President, Prime Minister Freed

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignINTERNATIONAL

Mali’s Interim President, Prime Minister Freed

May 27, 2021085
Mali's Interim President, Prime Minister Freed

Mali’s interim president and premier have been released, a military official said Thursday, three days after they were detained and stripped of their powers in what appeared to be the country’s second coup in nine months.

“The interim president and prime minister were released overnight around 1:30 am (0130 GMT). We were true to our word,” the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Family members confirmed that President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane had been freed.

The two men have returned to their homes in the capital Bamako, those close to them said, though the conditions of their release were not clear.

Their release was one of the demands of the international community.

READ ALSO: Oil Production From Marginal Field Begins 2022 – DPR

In a move that sparked widespread diplomatic anger, the pair were detained on Monday by army officers who were apparently disgruntled by a government reshuffle.

The two were held at the Kati military camp around 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Bamako.

Ndaw and Ouane had been heading an interim government that was installed in September under the threat of regional sanctions, with the declared aim of restoring full civilian rule within 18 months.

Assimi Goita, who headed a junta which seized power less than 10 months ago, said Tuesday that the pair had been stripped of their powers.

On Wednesday, the interim leaders resigned in the presence of mediators visiting the military base.

AFP

About Author

Mali’s Interim President, Prime Minister Freed
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

INTERNATIONALOIL & GAS
April 27, 2016499

British Petroleum Sees $485million Loss over Low Oil Price

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram British oil giant, BP has recorded a $485m (£334m) loss for the three months to March as low oil prices linger. The loss, on the replacement cost measure, c
Read More
March 29, 20162145

U.S. Wants Realistic Naira/Dollar Exchange Rate

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram United States’ Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an audience at the U.S. Institute of Peace that Nigeria should ma
Read More
January 30, 2014078

Man City Routs Spurs As Chelsea Drops Points

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The on going Premier League has witnessed a dramatic turn around as Manchester City moved up the table with a 5-1 victory over Tottenham. Aguero gave City a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.