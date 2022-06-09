Malik Ado-Ibrahim Emerges YPP’S Flag Bearer

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has elected Malik Ado-Ibrahim as the flag bearer for the political party for the upcoming election.

Ado-Ibrahim gathered 66 votes to beat his rival, Ruby Isaac-Chinenye at the party’s presidential primary in Abuja on Wednesday.

In his acceptance speech, he promised to address the country’s security challenges, create jobs and revamp the economy if elected to office in 2023.

“We have minds that are young,” Ado-Ibrahim said. “We have people in the North that are doing amazing things in agriculture. I would champion your cause. We will feed Nigeria from the North, we will power Nigeria with the sun from the North, and we will bring it down to the South, to give light to our brothers.

“I promise you, I can do that, I am doing it.

“We are going to show you everything that Nigeria is about. We will show you how to be progressive, how to use technology to make this country better.

“I assure you, we have the capacity, the vision for that.”