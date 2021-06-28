Malami’s NGO Trains 150 Youths In Kebbi State

June 28, 2021 31

One hundred and fifty youths in Kebbi State have been beneficiaries of a training programme organised by a nongovernmental organisation (NGO) Khadimiya For Justice and Development Initiative (KJDI).

The NGO is headed by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who is also from Kebbi State.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chairman of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Abubakar Usman, representative of Malami, said that the NGO was concerned about wealth creation through the organisation’s empowerment programme.

He said, “We have so far trained 150 youths on different skills in our untiring efforts to make our youths self-reliant and become productive members of the society.

“We trained 100 youths in Gwandu and we have now graduated 50 in Argungu Local Government Area and we are going to train another 50 youths from Yauri and Zuru.

“From the inception to date, Khadimiyya Foundation has trained more than 2,000 youths on different skills.

“We will continue to accord priority attention to wealth creation through the NGO’s various interventions in youth empowerment.”