Malami Discloses How Nnamdi Kanu Was Rearrested

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has disclosed how the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was intercepted and repatriated back to Nigeria.

The AGF held a media briefing on Tuesday at a press briefing that took place at the ministry of justice in Abuja.

Malami noted that the IPOB leader was rearrested on Sunday through the joint efforts of the intelligence and security services.

“Self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed secessionist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Kanu, has been intercepted through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and Security Services,” Malami said in a statement.

“He has been brought back to Nigeria, in order to continue facing trial after disappearing, while on bail regarding 12 count charge against him.

“Recent steps taken by the Federal Government saw to the interception of the fugitive Kanu on Sunday the 27th day of June 2021.

“Nwannekaenyi Nnamdi Ngozichukwu Okwu-Kanu, born 25th September, 1967 at Afaraukwu, Abia state Nigeria, is a holder of Nigerian Passport No A05136827, first issued 17th October, 2013, at FESTAC, Lagos,

“It is recalled that Kanu was arrested on 14th October 2015 on 11 count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, among others.

“A judge at the Federal Hgh Court, Abuja on 28th March, 2019, revoked Kanu’s bail that was granted him on health ground and issued a bench warrant for his arrest on the same date, over his failure to appear in court for hearing.

“He has, upon jumping bail, been accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against the Nigerian state and institutions,

“Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in south-eastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, paramilitary, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities.”

The IPOB leader has been arraigned before Binta Nyako who ruled that he should be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The case has been adjourned till July 26.