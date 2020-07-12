Malami Denies Buying ₦300 million Abuja Property for Son

Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami says he did not purchase a house worth #300 million naira for his Son in Abuja as reported by an online media platform.

The Minister described the report as fake news with an intent to spread lies against his person.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Public Affairs, Dr. Umar Gwandu, described the report as a clear violation of ethical journalism practices on verification of facts and authentication of claims.

According to the Minister, the information communication technology tools

have been hijacked by some elements in spreading fake news and blatant lies.

“God knows that I did not purchase any house for him in Abuja. Not even a rented house was secured for my son in Abuja, because he has no plan to live in Abuja,” he said.

The Attorney General also debunked a report that he hired private jets to transport family members and friends to attend his son’s wedding in Kano, North west Nigeria.

He adds that he had neither a father nor mother anywhere in Nigeria to be conveyed to Kano for the wedding.

Source: VON