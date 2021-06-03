Malami Denies Asking Buhari To Suspend Constitution

June 3, 2021 97

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has denied writing to President Muhammadu Buhari urging him to suspend the use of the constitution.

This was contained in a statement by the AGF’s spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, who asked Nigerians to disregard the reports alleging that his principal wrote a private memo to the president, in which he advised that the fundamental rights of all Nigerians as guaranteed under chapter IV of the constitution be suspended owing to insecurity.

“The attention of the office of the honourable attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has been drawn to a false and fictitious report alleging that there was a secret memo emanating from the Office to the presidency,” the statement said.

“General public are hereby asked to disregard the media report as fabrications of anti-constitutional democratic stability in Nigeria.

“Malami remains a true democrat who believes in rules of law and tenant of democracy and constitutional order.

“The office of the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice is a constitutionally recognised one with its role and responsibilities embedded in the constitution.

“It is antithetical to common sense to think that the holder of such coveted office as the attorney-general of the federation and minister of Justice will stoop to what was printed by the media.

“The government does not operate in secrecy as it is not a clandestine operation. Hence, Malami discharges his constitutionally recognized mandates in compliance with principles of transparency, openness, and accountability.”

Speaking during a Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) programme on Tuesday, the AGF said some people are taking advantage of the federal government’s respect for human rights and rule of law to commit insurgency.

He warned that the Buhari administration would not sit back and watch those persons take up arms to render the government “helpless”.