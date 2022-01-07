Makinwa, Isime Named Brand Ambassadors For Hollantex

January 7, 2022 109

Hollantex, a leading pan-African Ankara wax print manufacturer, has endorsed TV hosts Nancy Isime and Toke Makinwa as brand ambassadors.

As the new face of Hollantex, Makinwa and Isime will be instrumental in expanding the brand’s presence across Africa.

Hollantex explained the new ambassadors will support the development and launch of Hollantex’s new collections, leveraging their keen eye for fashion and ability to assemble show-stopping outfits to promote the brand’s beautiful patterns.

Together they will showcase the true elegance of Hollantex’s Ankara fabrics for today’s leading woman.

Thomas Fournier, Founder of Hollantex said: “Toke Makinwa and Nancy Isime are a glowing representation of the African woman, who remains the muse behind some of the most colourful, diverse and intricate patterns of the Hollantex fabrics.

“We are inspired by their commitment to their craft and dedication to fashion. They are the perfect embodiment of the Hollantex brand and we see that every day.

He added, “From the sets of Nollywood’s biggest productions to the stages of the continent’s biggest events, you can always count on them to be graceful, classy and stylish.”

Makinwa commenting on her new ambassador role, said: “As a true fashion enthusiast, prints have always excited me.

“Hollantex fabrics are vivacious, colourful and full of life. Working with this brand makes me feel confident that I can truly live my best ‘printastic’ life while being bold and beautiful.”

Beginning this month, fans will get a glimpse into the collaboration through photos, videos and styles developed exclusively for the campaign.