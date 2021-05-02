Make N30,000 Minimum Wage Meaningful To Nigerian Workers – Senator

May 2, 2021 47

The Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum, Opeyemi Bamidele, has called on the Federal Government to ensure that the minimum wage is substantial for Nigerian workers.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the senator stated this in a statement, noting the effects of the current state of the country on the lives of workers in the country.

He said that workers who are faced with various upheavals are “still bent on serving their fatherland”.

Bamidele said, “Many died in the captivity of the murderous kidnappers and insurgents, while some are being held hostage as of now.

“For their sacrifices not to result to nothing, President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 governors as well as other stakeholders must work on our economy and make it strong.

“This had become necessary so that Nigerian workers, who are chiefly the bread winners of their families can dispense their responsibilities and reap the fruits of their labour.

“They should also work hard to combat any form monster rearing its head and posing dangers to any worker wherever they may be and work for the survival of this nation.

“I salute Nigerian workers for giving out so much energy for our nation to be productive and keep going.

“I wish them happy celebration and urge them to be courageous to withstand the current economic hardship and continually make the rightful sacrifices that can keep the country going until it berths at a successful destination.”