Maintenance Economy Critical To GDP Growth – Fashola

September 24, 2021 135

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Thursday that a maintenance economy is a critical driver of the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of developing countries.

He said this at the National Council on Works and Housing’s 27th meeting held in Bauchi.

Fashola said this while discussing the need for the maintenance of critical infrastructure in the country.

He said, “We must maintain the infrastructure we built. This is important for many reasons, the first of which is that we preserve the life of the infrastructure and get the best value for the money we spent on it.

“A maintenance economy is a critical contributor and driver of GDP in many economies around the world.”

He added that to further the goal of infrastructural maintenance in the country, a department had been approved by the head of civil service to oversee these maintenance projects.

READ ALSO: We Paid N8bn To FIRS – Multichoice Tells Tribunal

He said, “This has seen the Head of the Federal Civil Service approve the creation of the Department for Federal Public Asset Maintenance.

“The next step is for each Ministry Department and Agency (MDA) of government to set up their own units for maintenance, undertake a condition assessment of their infrastructure, develop a maintenance plan, and implement the procurement for annual periodic and scheduled maintenance.”