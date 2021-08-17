MainOne Inducts Fourth Cohort of Graduate Trainees

August 17, 2021 156

MainOne has completed the fourth cohort of its Graduate Trainee Programme as part of the company’s continuous support to the development of capacity of Nigerian youths.

The data centre solutions provider in a statement on Tuesday stated that the nine-week intensive programme was delivered through a combination of classroom and practical training sessions facilitated by seasoned external consultants and specialists.

It added that the trainees were equipped with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the workplace.

The company received over 5,000 applications and at the end of the programme, 31 trainees, including ten 10 female participants successfully completed the training.

MainOne added that they were offered immediate employment in specialised functions across the commercial, finance and technical departments of the company.

At the Graduation Ceremony, the company’s Head, Corporate Services & Development, Tinuola Ipadeola, commended the trainees on their performance and congratulated them on their new roles.

She stated- “On behalf of MainOne, I would like to extend our heartiest congratulations to our new trainees on the successful completion of the Graduate Trainee Program. Our success is built on having a diverse, multi-skilled and efficient team as the driving force behind our business.”

“We are confident that you will all imbibe MainOne’s TERRIFIC culture rooted in our core values (Team Spirit, Excellence, Reliability, Respect, Innovation, Integrity & Customer Focus). You are each encouraged to make good use of the opportunity to work alongside some of the brightest and best minds within the telecommunications industry by enabling digital transformation. We look forward to your exciting MainOne journeys and success stories.”