fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BRAND WATCHBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

MainOne expands Global Cloud Connect Services To Drive Business Digital Transition In West Africa

February 7, 20220105
MainOne

MainOne, the leading provider of connectivity solutions for businesses in West Africa is empowering enterprises to adopt Cloud technology by connecting businesses across the region directly and privately to public cloud service providers.  

The MainOne Cloud Connect service ensures direct, secure, and reliable network connectivity between enterprise data centres or office locations and public cloud providers such as Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services.

MainOne also has a partnership with Equinix-Telecity that grants the company direct access to other global providers such as Oracle and IBM, thereby giving customers access to the services they need.

With MainOne Cloud Connect, enterprises can collaborate seamlessly while adopting remote work (Work from Home) policies. Collaborating across phones, emails and applications have been made easier through cloud-hosted team collaboration applications with MainOne Cloud Connect providing additional security and compliance benefits for industries in the Financial, Oil and Gas and Manufacturing sectors.

MainOne Cloud Connect solution is backed by MainOne’s private submarine cable and supports direct connections to Cloud services at speeds from 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps.

According to the Head, Technical Solutions & Managed Services, Oluwasayo Oshadami, “Our Cloud Connect service enables businesses in Nigeria, Ghana, and Cote d’Ivoire to adapt to the rapid growth of cloud solutions with always-on, secure access to their cloud-enabled applications.

Our investments in a world-class connectivity infrastructure coupled with technology from our global partners are strategically positioned to support the digital transformation efforts of our customers.”

As stated by one of the company’s customers “MainOne Cloud Connect service allowed our team have direct access to Microsoft Azure services, which means we don’t have to leverage on the shared internet of the bank which was resulting in high bandwidth usage, unpredictable latency and impact on other services. The latency of the service is guaranteed, and the service performance is predictable.”

Flour Mills, END Fund Boost Healthcare Investment In Eight States
Related tags :

About Author

MainOne expands Global Cloud Connect Services To Drive Business Digital Transition In West Africa
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Bitcoin COVERTechnology & Business
April 1, 20190346

Bitcoin Rises to $4,142, Investors Optimistic for Further Upswing

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bitcoin price jumped higher recently and traded to a new weekly high above $4,140 against the US Dollar. The price traded as high as $4,142 and it is curren
Read More
The Agriculture Value-Chain Should Be Enhanced To Increase Attractiveness To The Youth Breaking NewsNEWSLETTERTechnology & BusinessWorld Cup 2018
June 5, 20180294

BREAKING: Mastercard Stops Campaign to Donate 10,000 Meals For Every Messi, Neymar, Goal at World Cup

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Facing an escalating backlash, Mastercard has scrapped a charity initiative to donate 10,000 meals to hungry children for every goal scored by Argentina for
Read More
Umahi Disagrees With Rivers, Lagos Over VAT Collection, Backs FIRS [ MAIN ]COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 18, 20200482

Ebonyi Governor Umahi Confirms Defection To APC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has confirmed his defection to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). Umahi, speaking to Journalists in Abakaliki, T
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.