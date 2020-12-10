fbpx
Maina’s Son Rearrested, EFCC Tells Court

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Maina’s Son Rearrested, EFCC Tells Court

December 10, 2020020
Maina’s Son Rearrested, EFCC Tells Court

Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, the embattled former chairman of the Pension Reform Taskforce Team, has been apprehended.

The EFCC reported that the younger Maina was rearrested on Wednesday night. He was declared wanted by the Federal High Court, Abuja. The 21-year-old jumped bail since June 24, 2029. He is currently facing a three-count money laundering charge.

Justice Okon Abang, who is overseeing the trial  nullified Faisal’s bail. The court summoned his surety Umar Dan-Galadima to show cause why he should not be remanded in custody or made to forfeit the N60million bail bond on the head of the Defendant, to the Federal Government.

READ ALSO: Preparations For 2023 General Elections Are Underway – INEC Chairman

Citing section 352 (4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, Justice Abang also gave the anti-graft agency the green light  to prosecute the Defendant in absentia.

The EFCC has concluded  its argument against the defendant after it called three witnesses that testified in the matter.

EFCC alleged that Faisal had between 2013 and 2019, received the sum of N58.11million, being proceeds of a corrupt act by his Abdulrasheed Maina.

He is also accused of not properly declaring his assets before the EFCC.

Related tags :

About Author

Maina’s Son Rearrested, EFCC Tells Court
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

February 4, 2014011

“Keshi’s Assistant Should Have Handled CHAN Eagles” – Erico

Former Super Eagles goal keeper, Joe Erico, has said Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Stephen Keshi has no business handling the CHAN Eagles, insisting that one of his assistants should have been assig
Read More
February 4, 2016125

2016 Budget: Senate Faults Agency’s N83 Million Refreshment Allocation

The Senate has condemned the N83 million allocated to meals and refreshment by the Standards Organization of Nigeria in the 2016 Budget proposal of the agency‎. Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tra
Read More
Houseplants LIFESTYLENEWSLETTER
May 18, 2019039

Tips on How to Care for Special Houseplants in your Home

We’ve all killed a plant (or two, or three) in our lives. It happens. We always hear about indestructible plants, like snake plant, pothos, and dracaena. We all feel comfortable growing the same old,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon