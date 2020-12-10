Maina’s Son Rearrested, EFCC Tells Court

December 10, 2020 20

Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, the embattled former chairman of the Pension Reform Taskforce Team, has been apprehended.

The EFCC reported that the younger Maina was rearrested on Wednesday night. He was declared wanted by the Federal High Court, Abuja. The 21-year-old jumped bail since June 24, 2029. He is currently facing a three-count money laundering charge.

Justice Okon Abang, who is overseeing the trial nullified Faisal’s bail. The court summoned his surety Umar Dan-Galadima to show cause why he should not be remanded in custody or made to forfeit the N60million bail bond on the head of the Defendant, to the Federal Government.

Citing section 352 (4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, Justice Abang also gave the anti-graft agency the green light to prosecute the Defendant in absentia.

The EFCC has concluded its argument against the defendant after it called three witnesses that testified in the matter.

EFCC alleged that Faisal had between 2013 and 2019, received the sum of N58.11million, being proceeds of a corrupt act by his Abdulrasheed Maina.

He is also accused of not properly declaring his assets before the EFCC.