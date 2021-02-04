fbpx
Maina’s Son, Faisal, Flees To The US, EFCC Tells Court

February 4, 202107
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has told the Federal High Court Abuja, that Faisal Maina, son of embattled former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, PRTT, Abdulrasheed Maina has fled to the United States of America.

The legal counsel to the anti-graft agency, Mohammed Abubakar, made the disclosure on Thursday to the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang.

The prosecution lawyer noted that the fugitive Maina fled to the United States via Niger Republic.

Earlier at the Thursday’s sitting, Justice Abang, in a committal proceeding ruling, ordered Faisal’s surety, who is a member of the House of Representatives, Sani Dan-Galadima, representing Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara, to forfeit a property used as a bail bond.

Faisal is facing a three-count money laundering charge the anti-graft agency preferred against him.

Faisal was granted a N60 million bail with a surety in the like sum who must be a serving member of the House of Representatives.

