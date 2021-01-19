Maina Suffered Partial Stroke In Detention – Lawyer

January 19, 2021 33

The lawyer of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Anayo Adibe revealed that his client (Maina) has suffered a partial stroke at the Kuje correctional centre where he is being detained.

BizWatch Nigeria reported that in September 2019, Maina who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 12 counts bordering on money laundering to the tune of ₦2 billion, had jumped bail in September.

Maina was arrested after jumping and fleeing to Niger Republic. Maina was extradited to Nigeria for his trial and presented before Judge Okon Abang who rebuked his bail and ordered that Maina remain the correctional facilities pending his trial.

Adibe also revealed that he has filed an application for his client to be granted bail on health grounds. The court fixed Wednesday, January 20, to hear the application.

In an interview with We FM, Adibe said his client is in a “very bad shape” and needs adequate medical attention.

“I visited him at the prison about a week ago and from the visit, he was not looking fine at all,” Adibe said.

“I was told he had suffered a mild stroke, his blood pressure has been very high and his sugar level has risen astronomically. He is in a very bad shape.”

“The resident doctor has written several letters to the authorities asking that he be taken to a better and well equipped medical facility. Those letters have not been responded to,” he said.

“As his lawyers, we have taken a step further. We have written the comptroller-general, informing him of the dire situation our client finds himself presently and that except he is afforded quick medical attention, the story might change very soon because the truth is that we fear for his life.”

