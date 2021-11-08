fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERLEGALNEWSNEWSLETTER

Maina Bags 8 Years Imprisonment Over Money Laundering

November 8, 20210117
Maina Bags 8 years Imprisonment Over Money Laundering

The former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has been convicted by the federal high court in Abuja on charges of money laundering.

Maina was sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

Maina was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2019, but pleaded not guilty to a 12-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N2 billion.

In the judgment which was delivered on Monday, the trial judge, Okon Abang noted that Maina stole over N2 billion belonging to pensioners, “most of whom have died without reaping the fruits of their labour”.

READ ALSO: Ikoyi Building Collapse: Death Figure Rises To 43

“I find the defendant (Mr Maina) guilty and convicted in count 2, 6, 9, 3, 7 and 10,” Abang held.

The judge stated that the former PRTT chairman is guilty of hiding his real identity as a signatory to accounts opened in two banks – UBA and Fidelity bank – by using the identity of his family members unknown to them.

The said accounts had cash deposits to the tune of N300 million, N500 million, and N1.5 billion.

The judge stated that Maina’s service earnings throughout his years of employment as a civil servant, his salary and emoluments could not sum up to the monies in the respective accounts.

The court also found Maina guilty of purchasing a property in Abuja, with cash, in the sum of $1.4 million, which is above the statutory threshold of N5 million and without passing through a financial institution.

The same judge had in October sentenced Faisal, Maina’s son who is at large, to seven years imprisonment on a three-count charge bordering on money laundering.

About Author

Maina Bags 8 Years Imprisonment Over Money Laundering
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

October 1, 20142181

70 Die In Taraba IDPs Camp Cholera Outbreak

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram About 70 people, including 50 children and 20 adults were reported dead as a result of suspected disease outbreak in the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) c
Read More
NSE Weeps as ASI Drops, Airtel Africa Rakes in Profit BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 27, 20200275

Stock Market Loses 1.4 percent as Profit-taking Impacts Recovery

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Profit-taking in bellwethers such as Dangote Cement Plc, Nestle Nigeria Plc and some banking stocks halted the equities market’s further recovery last week.
Read More
[ MAIN ]AVIATIONNEWS
April 26, 20130189

Heavy Rainstorms May Disturb Flight Operations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Aviation experts have forecasted that heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms with dangerous lightening, high winds and line squall covering a range of 50 to a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.