COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Mahmood Yakubu Gets Another Term As INEC Chairman

December 1, 2020022
Mahmood Yakubu Gets Another Term As INEC Chairman

The appointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman for another five years has been approved by the senate.

READ ALSO: Germany’s Unemployment Figure Slumps in November

His confirmation was based on the consideration of a report submitted by the Senate Committee on INEC. The committee backed Yakubu for a confirmation.

The lawmakers while speaking before the confirmation exercise said Yakubu was well suited for the position.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the newly confirmed INEC boss stepped aside at the expiration of his tenure pending the confirmation of his reappointment by the senate.

Victor OkehEditor
Sorry! The Author has not filled his profile.
×
Victor OkehEditor
Sorry! The Author has not filled his profile.
Related tags :

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.