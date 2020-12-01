Mahmood Yakubu Gets Another Term As INEC Chairman

December 1, 2020 22

The appointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman for another five years has been approved by the senate.

His confirmation was based on the consideration of a report submitted by the Senate Committee on INEC. The committee backed Yakubu for a confirmation.

The lawmakers while speaking before the confirmation exercise said Yakubu was well suited for the position.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the newly confirmed INEC boss stepped aside at the expiration of his tenure pending the confirmation of his reappointment by the senate.