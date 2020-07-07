Magu was Not Arrested, says DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that it did not arrest Mr Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Service’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, said this in a statement on Monday.

He added that the DSS has since been inundated with inquiries over the reported arrest of Magu, stressing that the Service has no connection with the incident.

Afunanya issued the statement after reports emerged that the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency had been arrested by DSS officials in Abuja.

When contacted, Magu’s S.A. on Media, Tony Amokeodo, told Channels Television that his boss was not arrested but only invited to answer questions regarding some allegations against the agency.

Amokeodo explained that Magu was invited to appear before a Federal Government panel set up to investigate the allegations of corruption levelled against him.

According to him, the panel is sitting at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the anti-graft agency, Mr Dele Oyewale, has clarified the controversy surrounding Magu’s invitation in a statement.

Read the statement below:

MAGU HONOURS PANEL INVITATION

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, on Monday, July 6, 2020, honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.

The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

06/07/2020.

