Magu Took Rejection of His Nomination Personal – Saraki

Bukola Saraki, former president of the senate, says Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), took his rejection by the upper legislative chamber he led personally.

The former senate president said this in reaction to a court order on Thursday directing the federal government to return his houses in Kwara state to him.

The court had granted an interim order of forfeiture following an application by the EFCC.

The eighth senate led by Saraki rejected the nomination of Magu twice based on a security report by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The former acting chairman is being investigated for allegedly mismanaging loot recovered by the anti-graft agency.

In a statement, Saraki said the senate under his leadership “followed due process” in rejecting Magu.

“Today, as always, I thank Almighty Allah as I welcome the judgement of the Federal High Court, Lagos, by the Honorable Justice Rilwan M. Aikawa in which the court dismissed in its totality the application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a forfeiture order on my home in Ilorin, Kwara state,” he said.

“I am particularly happy that the court specifically ruled that there was no evidence that the property was built with any illicit or stolen funds from the Kwara state government or any other institution or quarter, whatsoever.

“The last five years have been very challenging for me and my family. I have endured and defeated one false allegation and malicious litigation after another, in an ill-motivated persecution, intimidation and harassment, through which some vested interests sought to damage my name and label me with charges of corruption but with the grace of Allah, I have always been victorious.

“I thank God for the outcome of this case which is the fifth victory in cases in which the EFCC was either the main investigating agency or the plaintiff.

“It is obvious that the EFCC leadership under its erstwhile acting chair, Mr. Ibrahim Mustapha Magu decided to take the issue of his non-confirmation by the 8th Senate which I led, personally.

“However, I know that the Senate under my leadership only followed the due and normal procedure during the confirmation process and we never executed any personal agenda against Magu. The records of the Senate during the period are there for the perusal of all Nigerians interested in the truth.”

The former Kwara governor said the EFCC used the mass and social media to tarnish his image.

“It was directed at giving the wrong impression about me. As I record yet another vindication by the competent court of law, God’s willing, my focus will now shift to more serious issues,” he said.

“It is important to put it on record that I hold no grudge against any individual for their roles in my trials.

“My experience in the last five years has only strengthened my faith in Almighty Allah, the Nigerian nation and her judiciary which has always risen above the din to give justice at all times and in all situations.”

Source: The Cable