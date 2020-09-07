Magu Dares Malami to Provide Evidence of Corruption against Him

Ibrahim Magu, suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has asked Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), to provide evidence of corruption against him.

In a letter to the presidential panel investigating him, Wahab Shittu, Magu’s counsel, asked the committee to summon the AGF to prove the infractions he accused his client of.

The panel was mandated to investigate the former EFCC boss after Malami recommended his removal over allegations of corruption in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He accused Magu of “not acting in the overall best interest of the country and the policies of this administration due to its mismanagement and lack of transparency in managing recovered assets” among other allegations.

Since his probe started, Magu, through his lawyer, has often raised the alarm over the “unfair manner” with which the panel, headed by Ayo Salami, retired president of the appeal court, is operating.

In a letter dated September 4, Shittu said providing evidence of the allegations against Magu is necessary to show credibility and for fair hearing.

“We believe that consistent with the fundamental principles of fair hearing as guaranteed under Section 36 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, our client is entitled to be confronted with copies of allegations against him as well as the opportunity to confront his main accuser (in this case, the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation) to enable our client raise issues concerning the allegations and cross-examine the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation on the substance and credibility of his allegations against our client,” he said.

“We hereby apply for the issuance of a Subpoena Ad Testificandum and Subpoena Duces Tecum on the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) to appear before this Judicial Commission of Inquiry to give evidence concerning his memo to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari (regarding Magu).”

The lawyer also requested the panel to recall witnesses who appeared and testified before it at the time Magu was not allowed to participate in its proceedings for cross-examination.

“Based on the foregoing, our client is entitled to participate in the entirety of the proceedings including afforded the opportunity to cross-examine all witnesses in these proceedings,” he said.

“We will also humbly request for guidance on specific procedure, schedule and timeline earmarked for the defence to enable our client adequately prepare and call relevant and material witnesses/documentary evidence ahead of his defence in the proceedings.”

Source: The Cable