Magpsalms’ Unchangeable God Single Enjoys Increasing Downloads

May 6, 2021 75

The new single released by Nigeria gospel artiste and song writer, Magpsalms has continued to gain more views and download across music platforms. Nigerians got wind of the new song and video titled Unchangeable God after the award-winning artiste announced the release via her Instagram handle @Magpsalms.

The song and video were released on March 29, 2021, after much anticipation from the singer’s fanbase. Five weeks after the release of the song, the number of views and downloads across several music platforms has been overwhelming.

Describing the song, the multi-talented singer said it is a contemporary worship song that extols the father and the son, expressing confidence in God’s infallible nature. A perfect song for a deep worship session with God.

She further explained that the new single was released to motivate and inspire people that we serve an unchangeable God who will never fail his children irrespective of the situation.

Commenting on how her fans have received the song, she enthused “I am excited that my fans did really anticipate and receive the song very well. The comments, testimonies and show of love have been overwhelming. I thank God for the grace to complete this work. I am grateful to my producer, associates and fans for helping to promote the song and video. The reception has been very encouraging. And I urge people who have not listened to it to download it as I strongly believe that it will bless them immensely”.

As an indication of the acceptance of the effort, the song and video have enjoyed reviews and mentions from platforms such as NotJustOK, UnikEmpire etc. The song was produced by Segigo and the video was directed by Joseph Tsoule.

The music minister assured her teeming fans that she will not be resting on her oars in delivering soul lifting and inspiring songs to them. She reckoned that the Unchangeable God song and video are available on all music platforms for streaming and downloading.

Magpsalms is one of the lead singers at the Harvesters International Christian Centre, where she leads worshippers through spirit filled worship sessions. She has also been guest artiste at worship and gospel music concerts across Nigeria and Ghana.

She is the winner of the first edition of the Gospel music competition “The Spotlight”. Her previous works include songs such as My Heart, Most High and Take All the Glory.