July 7, 2021 74

Wizkid, a Nigerian singer, recently announced a 17-city tour across the United States and Canada for his hit album ‘Made in Lagos.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Wizkid revealed that the tour will begin on September 10 in Boston and end in Montreal on January 22, 2022.

Wizkid also said the dates and locations of his tour in the United Kingdom and across Europe will be revealed in due course.

“Made In Lagos’ tour US. UK, Europe coming up next,” he wrote.

The album has so far enjoyed widespread acceptance, with the likes of Kylie Jenner, Kevin Hart, and Saweetie dancing to songs off the mid-tempo project.

Former US president, Barack Obama had also listed ‘Essence’ a track off the project, among his favourite songs for 2020.

See the full list of the dates and locations of the tour

Sept 10 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Sept 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn

Sep 13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sep 17 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Sept 18 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

Sept 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Sept 22 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Sept 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Chop Vegas*

Sept 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sept 28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Oct 2 – Sacramento, CA @ TBA*

Oct 9 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

Oct 10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Oct 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Oct 16 – Miami, FL @ The Oasis

Jan 21 – Toronto, ON @ History

Jan 22 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus