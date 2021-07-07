fbpx
Made In Lagos: Wizkid Announces 17-city International Tour

Made In Lagos: Wizkid Announces 17-city International Tour

July 7, 2021
Wizkid, a Nigerian singer, recently announced a 17-city tour across the United States and Canada for his hit album ‘Made in Lagos.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Wizkid revealed that the tour will begin on September 10 in Boston and end in Montreal on January 22, 2022.

Wizkid also said the dates and locations of his tour in the United Kingdom and across Europe will be revealed in due course.

“Made In Lagos’ tour US. UK, Europe coming up next,” he wrote.

The album has so far enjoyed widespread acceptance, with the likes of Kylie Jenner, Kevin Hart, and Saweetie dancing to songs off the mid-tempo project.

Former US president, Barack Obama had also listed ‘Essence’ a track off the project, among his favourite songs for 2020.

See the full list of the dates and locations of the tour

Sept 10 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
Sept 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn
Sep 13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sep 17 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Sept 18 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
Sept 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
Sept 22 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
Sept 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Chop Vegas*
Sept 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Sept 28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
Oct 2 – Sacramento, CA @ TBA*
Oct 9 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
Oct 10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Oct 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Oct 16 – Miami, FL @ The Oasis
Jan 21 – Toronto, ON @ History
Jan 22 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

