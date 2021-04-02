fbpx
Madagascar Dumps Locally-Made COVID-19 Herb For COVAX Vaccines

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignINTERNATIONAL

Madagascar Dumps Locally-Made COVID-19 Herb For COVAX Vaccines

April 2, 2021059
Madagascar Dumps Locally-Made COVID-19 Herb For COVAX Vaccines

Madagascar’s health minister on Thursday announced the country had joined the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme, following through with a recent pledge to roll out jabs after months of resistance from the president.

Vaccination has yet to begin on the Indian Ocean island nation, where President Andry Rajoelina took a hard-line stance against jabs that most other governments scrambled to secure.

Instead, Rajoelina relentlessly stood by a locally-made herbal infusion he claims is a coronavirus “cure”, saying last month that he was in no hurry to launch mass inoculations for his citizens nor get a jab himself.

But heavy criticism forced him to make a U-turn last week when his office said the government would “seek” and “use” vaccines against Covid-19.

Health Minister Jean Louis Hanitrala Rakotovao on Thursday said Madagascar had successfully signed up for vaccine procurement through the Covax facility.

“There are still many stages to go through but we have made a first step,” Rakotovao announced on a video posted online by the health ministry.

READ ALSO: Development Bank’s Unpaid Loans Rise by 110% To N214bn in 2020

The presidency has not yet disclosed which jabs would be procured.

Madagascar is struggling to curb the second wave of coronavirus infections, likely due to the presence of a highly transmissible variant first detected in South Africa.

Rakotovao told local media on Thursday that the number of severe cases had risen and warned that hospitals were running out of oxygen.

Long queues of people have been forming outside pharmacies in the capital Antananarivo, according to an AFP reporter.

The government has meanwhile continued to promote the herbal infusion, which is based on the anti-malarial plant artemisia.

Dubbed Covid-Organics or CVO, it is sold in drink and capsule form and has been widely distributed to citizens.
Experts have cautioned against the brew, which has not been scientifically tested. Madagascar, an island of around 27 million inhabitants, has recorded more than 24,600 coronavirus cases, including at least 433 deaths.

[AFP]

About Author

Madagascar Dumps Locally-Made COVID-19 Herb For COVAX Vaccines
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Donald Trump ForeignOIL & GAS
April 20, 2018067

Trump Criticizes OPEC over Output Reduction, Causing Price Increase

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday criticized OPEC for output reductions that have helped raise oil prices and said the action would not be tolerated, as
Read More
Ramaphosa COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
September 17, 2019093

Ramaphosa Tenders Apology to Nigeria over Recent Attacks

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has apologized to Nigeria over the xenophobic attacks in his country. The country’s special envoy, Mr. Jeff Radebe
Read More
Kenya INTERNATIONALOIL & GAS
June 4, 2018091

Kenya Joins List of Global Oil Producers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Many Kenyans have taken to the streets to celebrate as the country become one of the global oil producers, with the East African country flagging off the tr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.