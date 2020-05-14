Madagascar Cure Will be Subjected to Regulatory Process, PTF Reaffirms

The Madagascar herbal remedy for COVID-19 will be subjected to the normal regulatory processes before it will be administered for use in Nigeria.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, while addressing journalists in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Aliyu said following the presidential directive that the herbal remedy be airlifted to Nigeria, it will be subjected to stringent regulatory process within the legal frameworks of the country.

“I want to start briefly by talking about the Madagascar cure. As directed by the President, I want to state that any medication coming into the country whether it is herbal cure or concoction or normal drug. It has to be subjected to the normal regulatory process.

“The Madagascar cure will be subjected to the normal process we expect within the legal frameworks and guidelines that we have. More importantly, not only to establish its efficacy but for it to be legally registered.

“So this drug would go through the normal regulatory process which can be stringent before it can be administered in the country,” Aliyu said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier ordered the PTF to airlift COVID Organics to Nigeria.

The Health Minister Osagie Ehanire including the PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, however, stressed on Monday that the remedy will be subjected to scrutiny before it can be used.

Source: Channels TV