Macron Looks To Deepen France-Nigeria Economic Ties

France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, on Saturday, expressed hope for stronger ties between France and Nigeria, citing future possibilities of growth resulting from further closer relations.

His words were contained in a statement shared by the French embassy in Nigeria while felicitating with Nigeria on her 61st Independence Anniversary celebration.

Macron said that the ties between Nigeria and France had grown stronger, with the number of Nigerians studying in France increasing at a steady rate in the past three years.

He said, “I firmly believe that it is in the mutual interest of our two countries to strengthen this relationship on all fronts.

“Since my visit in July 2018, the ties between our two countries have continued to strengthen, especially in the economic field.

“I was happy to welcome you in Paris on May 18, on the occasion of your participation in the Summit on the financing of African economies.

“The creation of the Franco-Nigerian Business Council, which met last June at the Palace of Versailles, we hope, will allow the birth of many structuring projects between French and Nigerian companies.

“The number of Nigerian students present in France has been increasing at a sustained rate over the past three years.

“I am delighted that they can contribute to the growth of Nigeria and the development of ties between our two countries.

“The few days of young Nigerian artists, entrepreneurs and creators in the New Africa-France Summit, in Montpellier, will make it possible to intensify the exchanges between French and Nigerian civil society.

“We can do even more together, because France and Nigeria share many common interests, both on regional and security issues and on global issues.

“I therefore hope that our countries will intensify their exchanges on all these subjects.”