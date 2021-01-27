Lufthansa Mandates Specific Face Masks For Travellers

January 27, 2021 16

The largest German airline Lufthansa has stated specific face masks allowed on its flights starting from February 1, 2021.

It stated this in a statement titled, ‘Adjustment of the facemask obligation as of February 1’, noting that the type of face masks allowed are the FFP2, KN95, and the N95 standards or surgical masks.

The airline added that the masks have to be worn during boarding, onboard, and disembarkment of flights.

It said, “Lufthansa is adapting the obligation to wear mouth-nose covers while travelling. From 1 February 2021, only face masks of the following standards will be permitted on flights to and from Germany: FFP2, KN95, and N95 standard or surgical masks.

“These have to be worn during boarding, onboard and when leaving the aircraft. Masks made of fabric will no longer be permitted, visors and masks with valves have been permitted already.

READ ALSO: UK Pool Fixtures: Week 31 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

“Thus, in order to protect the health of all passengers and employees, the Lufthansa Group Airlines are taking up the regulation the German federal states have issued on 19 January 2021.”

The exception to the rule will be when a passenger provides proof of a negative COVID-19 test result not later than 48 hours.