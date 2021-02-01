Lucky Irabor, Other Service Chiefs Visit Troops In Borno

February 1, 2021 17

The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, on Sunday led other service chiefs which included; Ibrahim Attahiru, chief of army staff, Awwal Gambo, chief of naval staff, and Isiaka Amao, chief of air staff to the Operation Lafiya Dole theatre command in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The visit comes five days after their appointments was announced.

The theatre commander, Farouq Yahaya and the general officer commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Abdul Khalifa, were o ground to receive them.

Also, the service chiefs met with other principal staff officers of the military command and control centre at the air task force.

The Chief of Defence Staff served as theatre commander where he recorded success against insurgency. During his term in that capacity, some towns were reclaimed and the operational base of the insurgents at Sambisa forest was taken down.

The service chiefs are also will visit Abubakar Umar Ibn-Garbai, Shehu of Borno, and Babagana Zulum, governor of the state.