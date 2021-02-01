fbpx
Lucky Irabor, Other Service Chiefs Visit Troops In Borno

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Lucky Irabor, Other Service Chiefs Visit Troops In Borno

February 1, 2021017
Lucky Irabor, Other Service Chiefs Visit Troops In Borno

The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, on Sunday led other service chiefs which included; Ibrahim Attahiru, chief of army staff, Awwal Gambo, chief of naval staff, and Isiaka Amao, chief of air staff to the Operation Lafiya Dole theatre command in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The visit comes five days after their appointments was announced.

The theatre commander, Farouq Yahaya and the general officer commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Abdul Khalifa, were o ground to receive them.

Also, the service chiefs met with other principal staff officers of the military command and control centre at the air task force.

READ ALSO: Lekki Shooting: Reddington Surgeon Testifies Before Panel

The Chief of Defence Staff served as theatre commander where he recorded success against insurgency. During his term in that capacity, some towns were reclaimed and the operational base of the insurgents at Sambisa forest was taken down.

The service chiefs are also will visit Abubakar Umar Ibn-Garbai, Shehu of Borno, and Babagana Zulum, governor of the state.

About Author

Lucky Irabor, Other Service Chiefs Visit Troops In Borno
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]com.

Related Articles

Buhari Signs BASA With US COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 8, 2020039

Buhari Authorizes Import Duty, VAT Waiver For Critical Medical Equipment

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved waiver of import duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) for critical medical equipment and supplies. The Presidency revealed this in a series of tweets on Thursday, say
Read More
June 28, 2014034

Sharapova Determined To Win Second Wimbledon Title

Maria Sharapova returns to Wimbledon with her iron will set on repeating her breakthrough victory of a decade ago. The Russian became a global star on 3 July, 2004, when at just 17 years old, she upse
Read More
September 18, 2013070

IATA: African Airlines Record 7.5% Rise In Passenger Traffic In Q2

The Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA),Tony Tyler has said that African airlines grew passenger traffic by 7.5 per cent in the second quarter of the year as against
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon