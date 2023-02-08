LP Will Settle Petrol Subsidy Within First 100 Days In Power – Datti Baba-Ahmed

The Labour Party’s (LP) vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, claims that if elected, the party will “sort” the “scam” of petrol subsidies.

The LP vice-presidential candidate was asked how the party plans to raise funds to run the country if elected in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday.

Baba-Ahmed cited the “fuel subsidy scam,” adding that if elected, the LP administration will redirect Nigeria’s “wasted funds” into healthcare and education.

He said, “In the first 100 days, by the time we sort the problem of fuel subsidy scam and we are able to deploy Nigeria’s wasted funds into healthcare and education, you will begin to feel it.”

He also stated that the LP administration will reduce the cost of governance and redirect resources to other critical sectors.

Baba-Ahmed also stated that he and Obi are capable of fulfilling their promises to Nigerians.

“We have the documents. The name Peter Obi is well-known. “His hometown, schools attended, and age are all well-known,” he said.