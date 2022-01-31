fbpx

Low Remittances: Senate Summons 62 Government Agencies

January 31, 20220104
The Senate, via an advertorial published by the Senate Committee on Finance, has invited the heads of 62 revenue agencies over the low remittances and the need to boost government revenue.

Some of the agencies invited are: the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigerian Ports Authority, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

Also invited are: National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, Standards Organisation of Nigeria and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

Others are: Bank of Agriculture, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Federal Reporting Council of Nigeria.

The list also includes the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Corporate Affairs Commission, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, National Broadcasting Commission, Joint Admission Matriculation Board.

The Nigerian Port Authority, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, National Automotive Design and Development Council, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Communications Commission were also invited.

Also expected at the meeting are heads of tertiary institutions.

About Author

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

