Low-Income Areas Excluded From Electricity Tariff Hike – NERC

January 6, 2021036
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has clarified concerns raised over the increase in tariff, stating that the new policy excludes low-income areas that experience lesser power supply.

In a thread of tweets, the NERC noted that the tariff for customers on service bands D and E with less than an average of 12 hours of supply daily will remain the same.

“The Commission hereby state unequivocally that NO approval has been granted for a 50% tariff increase in the Tariff Order for electricity distribution companies which took effect on January 1, 2021,” the NERC said.

“On the contrary, the tariff for customers on service bands D & E (customers being served less than an average of 12hrs of supply per day over a period of one month) remains frozen and subsidised in line with the policy direction of the FG.

“In compliance with the provisions of the EPSR Act and the nation’s tariff methodology for biannual minor review, the rates for service bands A, B, C, D and E have been adjusted by NGN2.00 to NGN4.00 per kWhr to reflect the partial impact of inflation & movement in forex.

“The Commission remains committed to protecting electricity consumers from failure to deliver on committed service levels under the service-based tariff regime.

