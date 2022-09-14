Low Affordability May Cost FG To Miss Smartphone Target

In a presentation, Abubakar Maina, Project Director, Broadband Implementation Steering Committee said, the Federal Government may not be able to accomplish its goal of offering more affordable smartphones in accordance with the Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020–2025.

This was according to a report he recently gave to the National Digital Economy Council regarding the status of the NNBP 2020–2025’s implementation.

The Technical Assistant (Research and Development) to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, provided a copy of the presentation material.

In the NNBP 2020–2025, the Federal Government sets price targets for three locally made smart devices at N9,000 apiece by 2025 and at least one locally assembled smart device at N18,000 by 2023.

The government declared that it will provide incentives to regional makers of equipment to promote access to affordable broadband equipment.

However, it was stated in the document that was forwarded to our correspondent that economic conditions might prevent the administration from achieving this goal.