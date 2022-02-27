fbpx

Love Like This: New Series On NdaniTV

After weeks of teasing fans on social media, NdaniTV is set to release a brand-new web series titled, Love Like This. Posters and a preview of the series can be seen on the production company’s Instagram page @NdaniTV.

Love Like This is a romantic drama series that follows the lives of several young middleclass Nigerians who find themselves making lots of mistakes in the quest to find love. The web series features Nonso Bassey, Chisom Agoawuike, Okey Jude, Chibuzor Iheukwumere, Eva Ibiam, Jay Charles Ujomu, Jennifer Eliogu, and a host of other talented actors. 

Love Like This was directed by Adeola Osunkojo and is set to premiere on NdaniTV’s YouTube channel on February 25, 2022. 

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

