Louis Vuitton to Produce Free Hand Sanitizers to Tackle Coronavirus

Louis Vuitton’s parent company, LVMH has disclosed its plans to help fight coronavirus by manufacturing and distributing hand sanitizers for free. This was disclosed in a statement released by the company.

Reports have it that the company plans to use its perfume and cosmetics production factories to produce sanitizers in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak so as to deliver to French authorities and the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, the largest hospital system in Europe.

The company, which also owns Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, and Moet & Chandon, would produce twelve tonnes of sanitizers this week, instead of the usual Christian Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy scents and make-up usually made at the three French sites.

LVMH said that this initiative was its way of contributing its own quota towards helping people protect themselves and combat the virus.

Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of products in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus. LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities,” the company stated.

What you should know: France has so far closed its restaurants, cafes and non-essential stores in an effort to combat the virus, which has infected more than 156,000 people worldwide and killed at least 5,833 in the country.

This move by LVMH comes at a time when there is a shortage and hiked prices of sanitizers across the world. In the US, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that the state would be producing its own hand sanitizer by employing inmates.

Source: Nairametrics