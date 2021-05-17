fbpx
Lottery To Become Major Source of Revenue For Nigeria – Gbajabiamila

May 17, 20210182
The Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Lanre Gbajabiamila, shared his optimism concerning the future of the lottery industry in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila said that the industry hraked in billions of naira a year after he assumed office.

He added that the commission was working round the clock to ensure that the commission improved Nigeria’s revenue earnings and the lottery business in general.

He said, “we have remained tirelessly ingenious in engendering means of improving on revenue earnings for Nigeria and bettering lottery business in all ramifications.

“It is a thing of joy for me that the lottery industry that was more of a farce in Nigeria before I formally assumed office in 2017 is now better organised and thriving.

“In less than one year after I became the Chief Executive here, we started raking in billions of Naira for the government and it has continued to grow steadily since then.

“I am upbeat that in a matter of some few years, lottery shall become a major source of revenue for Nigeria.

“I am glad that I have a highly dynamic and supportive Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, supervising the commission.

“The governing board under the chairmanship of Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle too has been awesome, while the management and staff members have shown profound dedication and commitment in the discharge of their duties. For the lottery industry in our dear country, Nigeria, the future is bright.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

