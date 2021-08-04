fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Lots Of Employment Opportunities In Moringa Farming

August 4, 20210144
Lots Of Employment Opportunities In Moringa Farming

The Managing Director, Eden Moringa, Michael Ashimashiga, shared the economic benefits of moringa farming, adding that poverty could be effectively addressed, as employment opportunities were abundant.

He shared this with journalists during the unveiling of E-Moringa products in Abuja.

He said, “These products are among the best in their category. We are very much committed to best quality because we know we are dealing with human health.

“Our factory here needs at least two million farmers to feed it with raw material. If we can get two million people properly engaged in moringa farming, this country will be saying goodbye to unemployment and poverty.

READ ALSO: CCECC Pays Railway Graduate Construction Workers As Low N950 Daily

“I can assure you that cultivating one plot of moringa is like cultivating 20 plots of rice because what one plot of moringa will give you, 20 plots of rice will never give you that.

“For instance, one plot of moringa gives you N50,000 every month, one hectare will give you N500,000 every month.

“How many hectares of rice can you cultivate to generate N500,000 every month for life?”

About Author

Lots Of Employment Opportunities In Moringa Farming
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

CBN BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 15, 20190171

U.S. Federal Reserve Interest Rate Stability Boosts Nigeria’s Foreign Reserve to $43 billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bankers’ committee considers single-digit credit for creative industry The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Thursday said it expected further stability in the
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 24, 20180367

Plateau State Records N3.09 billion IGR in First Quarter of 2018

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Plateau Government on Tuesday declared N3.09 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the first quarter of 2018. Mr Dashe Arlat, the Chairman, Plat
Read More
1.09 million Prepaid Meters Have Been Delivered To Customers - NERC COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
December 3, 20200484

FG Will Sanction DisCos Selling Prepaid Meters

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government through its Special Adviser to the President on infrastructure, Ahmed Zakari, has revealed that the government will sanction any DisC
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.