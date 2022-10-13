Local Bourse Printed In Red As NGX-ASI Dipped By 0.02%

The NGX benchmark index fell by 0.02% to conclude at 47,524.38 points as the Nigerian equities market ended today’s trading session on a negative note. As a result, the market’s Year-to-date (YTD) return decreased marginally from 11.3% on the previous trading day to 11.2%.

HONYFLOUR (+9.8%), NEIMETH (+9.5%), and FIDSON (+7.9%) topped the market’s top gainers, while UACN (-9.8%), GEREGU (-9.0%), and LASACO (-6.7%) lead the market’s top losers. To 86.5 million units and 2.1 billion respectively, the total volume sold and value exchanged decreased by 44.2% and 42.8%, respectively. With 19.1 million units, 8.5 million units, and 8.4 million units, respectively, GTCO, ZENITHBANK, and ACCESSCORP topped the volume table. In contrast, AIRTELAFRI, GTCO, and MTNN lead the value chart with, respectively, 923.2 million, 324.2 million, and 240.9 million.

Performance varied by sector, with two indexes closing in the green, one in the red, and the Industrial index closing on a minor note.

The Banking index led the gainers with 0.9%, followed by the Insurance index which gained 0.2%. The gains were accredited to ACCESSCORP (+3.2%) and MANSARD (+6.7%) respectively. On the other hand, the Consumer Goods and Oil and Gas indices both declined by 0.1%, and the losses were attributed to investors’ selloffs in CADBURY (-3.3%) and OANDO (-0.4%) accordingly.

In its financial year that concluded on March 31, 2022, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc recorded revenue of 136.4 billion, a 24.5% rise over the 109.6 billion reported in the full year that ended on March 31, 2021.

During the fiscal year 2022, the Flour Processing Company’s facility in Apapa, which manufactures the bulk of the company’s products, including flour, semolina, wheat meal, brown flour, and Baker’s Delight flour, was its main source of income.

Revenue from the company’s active plant in Apapa climbed by 28% to 108.8 billion from 85.0 billion in 2021.

I&E and the parallel market’s prices on daily currency updates closed at 440.67 and 737 per US dollar, respectively. The price for one US dollar in the P2P Forex market is 739.70. External resources in Nigeria are currently US$38.07bn.