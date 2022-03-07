fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

Loans From CBN To Commercial Banks Reduce, Now Stand At N666bn

March 7, 20220170
Loans From CBN To Commercial Banks Reduce, Now Stand At N666bn

Loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have dropped for the second time in a row, as it now stands at N666 billion.

In its latest financial data, the apex bank noted that the borrowings from financial institutions in the country significantly reduced, and it did consecutively.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that financial institutions in the country often access the CBN’s Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window to borrow funds, although subject to certain eligibility requirements.

Amongst other reasons, they (the banks) often do this to temporarily address their short-term liquidity obligations.

The apex bank lends money to banks and merchant banks through the SLF at an interest rate of 100 basis points (bpts) above the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of 11.50%.

The CBN also lends money to banks and merchant banks through the Repurchase (Repo) arrangement, which involves the purchase of banks’ securities with the agreement to sell back at a specific date and at a higher price.

According to CBN data through Repo, banks’ borrowing dropped by 47%, Month on Month (MoM) in February 2022 to N480.35 billion from N952.79 billion in January. Similarly, banks’ borrowing through the CBN’s SLF fell sharply by 40%, MoM, to N186.48 billion from N313.43 billion in January.

Meanwhile, CBN had advised manufacturers in the country, whose revenues are naira-denominate not to take dollar loans.

The apex bank, therefore, pledged to continue to provide naira funding, as it maintained that where the revenue stream is in naira, dollar loans should be avoided.

CBN’s OMO Auctions Drop To N400bn On Weak Economic Activity
Related tags :

About Author

Loans From CBN To Commercial Banks Reduce, Now Stand At N666bn
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER
July 20, 20166347

Stanbic IBTC Pension Disburses N200billion to Retirees

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited has till date disbursed over N200billion as monthly pension to retirees under the contributory pension scheme,
Read More
Skye Bank BANKING & FINANCE
October 1, 20160320

Skye Bank CEO Speaks for Made-In-Nigeria Products

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Group Managing Director of Skye Bank, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, has encouraged Nigerians to patronise made-in-Nigeria goods as one of the ways to reflate the e
Read More
MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWSLETTERPRESS ARTICLES
January 8, 20160235

Finalists Emerge in Power Oil Sponsored ‘Making of the Chef ‘ Cooking Competition

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   Top three finalists have emerged in the ongoing Season 2 of Making of the Chef cooking competition organized by Rhodium Global Chef LLC in partnershi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.