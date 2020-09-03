LMC Partners Redstrike Media in Ground Breaking Deal for Nigerian Football

As part of the measures to reposition the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), the League Management Company (LMC) has entered into a strategic and investment partnership with Redstrike Media Nigeria to create NPFL Media and Marketing Company to commercialise the topflight league.

In the new partnership, Redstrike has agreed to acquire the rights from the LMC/NPFL and the clubs for NPFL Marketing.

Under this Agreement, NPFL Marketing will be streaming live matches every week of the season through its own platform, the NPFL.tv as well as distributing and broadcasting through other media channels. Redstrike will also be launching opportunities for companies and brands to sponsor the NPFL and to support the growth of the professional game in Nigeria.

Nigerian Football fans will be able to engage and enjoy NPFL.tv’s innovative and ground-breaking Next Gen 360 ̊ Platform. Redstrike will also be working with each NPFL participating Club to build a dedicated club app to integrate with NPFL.tv and also enhance the revenue base of the clubs.

The NPFL is expected to re-start initially without crowds. However, Nigerian Football fans will be able to follow all the action and so much more through NPFL.tv.

The NPFL Marketing partnership will also involve the creation of an NPFL Development Fund that will be deployed towards improvement of stadia infrastructure and connectivity, academies and community outreach programmes.

The 2020/21 NPFL Season is scheduled to kick off in October 2020 with the 20 teams and will run through to June 2021 subject to approvals of the Federal Government and the health authorities.

Speaking on the partnership yesterday, Chairman of the LMC, Shehu Dikko said: “This is exactly what Nigerian football needs. Our partnership with Redstrike is ground- breaking, enabling the NPFL to follow its ambition of becoming Africa’s Premier Football League and to be recognised as one of the most important leagues globally.

“We are delighted to have the full support of our magnificent participating clubs and the support of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, and the entire administrators of football around the country,” observed the LMC Chairman who also doubles as the second Vice President of the NFF.

Dikko stressed that “Redstrike’s global football expertise is clear, their commercial credentials impressive and Redstrike’s technical ability to deliver NPFL.tv is extremely exciting.

“Overall, the investment and technical expertise Redstrike will be bringing into the NPFL will surely guarantee the sustainable progression of the League whilst delivering value to the fans, players, club owners and other stakeholders, as well as world-class content for monetisation.”

He said that the effect of this ground-breaking development for Nigerian football “is that every Nigerian football fan will be able to follow their team and watch NPFL matches every week. We also expect that the new broadcast arrangements will energise interest in the Nigerian football leagues. I am so excited that the NPFL finally has a medium that will enable all fans of Nigerian football to engage directly with the NPFL and immerse themselves in Nigeria’s famous passion for Football.”

Dikko was full of appreciation of the immense support of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Federal Government of Nigeria and the National Assembly for policies and legislation towards making sports thrive as a business and the overall enabling environment for the development of the NPFL and indeed, football in Nigeria.

Chairman of Redstrike Media Nigeria and G2P Sports, Bola Adefehinti,

stated: “Firstly, as a Nigerian football fan, I am proud that the NPFL/ Redstrike partnership enables us to deliver a ground-breaking platform that makes the Nigerian Professional Football League accessible to all fans of Nigerian football, irrespective of their location.

“I am particularly delighted about the positive impact that NPFL.tv will have on grassroots football in Nigeria, raising of the standards of the NPFL, improvements in the stadia/ infrastructure and the potential for exporting the NPFL brand across the African continent and beyond .”

Redstrike founded in 2013 by CEO Mike Farnan, is now regarded as one of the elite sports marketing agencies in the UK working across Football, Motorsports, Golf and Rugby.

With former Manchester United players Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes as ambassadors, Redstrike is now a driving force behind major football academies across Asia.

