BREAKING: Liz Truss Emerges New UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss, Monday, September 5, 2022, emerged as the new United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister.

She was named as Boris Johnson’s successor at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest, and a recession.

“We need to show that we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy,” Truss said after the result was announced. “I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply.”

