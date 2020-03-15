Living in Bondage: Breaking Free Wins Seven Awards at Seventh AMVCA

Amid fears of coronavirus that has led to cancellation of most entertainment and sports events worldwide, Nollywood stars yesterday graced the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) with “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” winning most of the awards.

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, a 2019 Nigerian drama thriller film produced by Charles Okpaleke and directed by Ramsey Nouah, clinched 11 nominations out of which it took home seven award.

Among the awards the movie won are Best Overall Movie and Best Director for Ramsey Nouah and Steve Gukas. It is the first AMVCA win for Nouah who was absent at the event.

The movie, also, earned a first time win for Larry Gaaga who composed the soundtrack of the movie. Absent at the event, Charles Okpaleke, the executive producer of the movie.

However, a Nigerian lawyer and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu received the award on his behalf.

Elevator Baby, which clinched six nominations, earned Timini Egbuson his first AMVCA in the Best Actor in a Drama, Movie/TV series and Toyin Abraham a Best Actress in a Drama, Movie/TV series.

‘God Calling’, one of the movies with the most nominations only took home two awards: Best Lighting Designer and Best Make-up. The Kemi Adetiba’s film, ‘King of Boys’ didn’t win any award despite having seven nominations.

It was also a big night for Funke Akindele-Bello who won in the Best Actress in a Comedy category. The elated actress reminded the excited crowd she is winning in that category for the fourth time.

Holding for the seventh time after a one-year break, this year’s event was laced with witty humour and performances by media personality IK Osakioduwa who’s been hosting the event since its inception in 2013.

He was joined this year by Kenyan TV and radio presenter, Amina Abdi Rabar. The afro-pop icon 2Baba also performed at the event.

The AMVCA takes pride in celebrating and rewarding African creative talents. For its lifetime achievement award, Peter Igho, a veteran in TV and film production was honoured.

For the first time, a male took home the coveted trailblazer award. Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ star Swanky JKA was this edition’s recipient.

