Livestock Sector Could Impact Nigeria’s Economy With N33trn – FG

The importance and potentials of the livestock sector in Nigeria was highlighted by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono who said that the sector could generate the sum of N33 trillion for the economy.

Nanono made this disclosure to journalists on Saturday in Abuja, noting the efforts of the federal government to make this happen.

The minister said, “Just this week in Kano, I inaugurated the pilot scheme of the National Livestock Breed Improvement Initiative aimed at increasing the diary potential of our indigenous dairy cows and meat yield of our national herd.

“The livestock sector has a huge economic potential netting N33tn which should be explored and harnessed.”

He added that the federal government had put a few things in place like providing machines that would aid mass production and in extension more output.

Nanono said that this would ensure that Nigerians had enough to survive on and “export to neighbouring countries”.

The minister explained that the government was working to make farming in the country an “informed profession”.

He said, “This will ensure that we have more than enough to feed the population and export to neighboring countries.

“We are also deepening our extension services to grow the agricultural sector and make farming an informed profession.

“We’ve inaugurated a compact and viable livestock subsector capable of sustaining the supply of beef and dairy demands of the nation for consumption, processing industry and export.”