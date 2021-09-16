Livestock Sector Can Add N2trn To Nigeria’s Economy – Tawo

September 16, 2021 176

Nigeria stands a chance to earn not less than N2 trillion from the livestock sector “within a short while”, according to the programme Coordinator of Power Infrastructure Finance and Services (PIF Conferences) Willie Tawo.

Tawo said this at a workshop in Abuja during the unveiling of the Nigeria International Workshop on Ranching & Pasture Management for Livestock Intensification.

He made this assertion drawing from the successes of prior economic growth programmes, adding that the programme had the ambitious potential of bringing an end to the hard-fought herders-farmers crisis.

He said, “Building on the experience and relative success of our past economic growth programmes, this workshop hold great prospects in solving the age-long herders-farmers crisis in the country, while we look forward to the development of the livestock sector who’s ecosystem is envisaged to add at least N2 trillion to the economy within a short while.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Slows to 17.01 Percent in August – NBS

“The workshop aims to enhance livestock development in tandem with international best practices, to promote the establishment of ranches and good operations of grazing reserves and to facilitate the realization of the laudable objectives of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) while promoting a Socio-economic Sustainable Livestock Development and Management Policy for Nigeria.

“It will put state governments, private sector and news livestock investors in the right socio-economic perspectives for investing in the establishment of ranches.

“On the other hand, the pasture management content of the workshop will build capacity for the management operations of grazing reserves.”