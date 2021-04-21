Livestock Industry In Nigeria Worth N10trn – Lawan

April 21, 2021 104

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the livestock industry in Nigeria falls between N5 to N10 trillion.

He noted this on Tuesday after the second reading of a bill seeking to create the National Livestock Identification and Management Bureau.

Lawan stated that the government would ensure that the industry is protected and ensure “that people earn their livelihood and have a food reserve of a sort from that industry.”

“I believe that in this Senate, we even had a resolution or intervention that was based on the Doctrine of necessity because there was a need for the National Assembly to intervene even when it was clear that there was no provision for such a situation.

“Sitting here, I believe that we will be doing this country well, we will be doing justice and a lot of services to our people that we legislate on this.

“The identification is just one side of it, but the protection and management of this sector of our economy that is so huge and massive are critical to our economy.

“It is not something that we will leave to the states to do whatever they want to do. Let the states also try to legislate to complement whatever the National Assembly will do.

“So, based on Standing Order 25(h) which gives me the authority to interpreted both our standing orders – the rules and constitutional point of orders – I rule that this Senate and, indeed, the National Assembly has the legislative competence to legislate on this matter.”