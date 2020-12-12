Livescore: EPL Key Fixtures, Table And Top Scorers

The English Premier League (EPL) is back for football lovers around the globe as the Matchday 12 fixtures come with a lot of exciting matches.
The biggest match of the weekend is the Manchester Derby, the Red Devils and the Blues will take on each at the Old Trafford on Saturday evening.
Recall, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men were set packing from the UEFA Champions League after losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig.
Manchester United will continue its European campaign in the Europa League.’
However, Pep Guardiola’s team, Man City have not been too impressive in the League this season.
City are currently one point behind their archrival on the EPL table with just 18 points from 10 matches.
Premier League Fixtures: Key Games To Watch In England
Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you matches to watch this weekend:
Friday, 11 December 2020
Leeds United 1-2 West Ham United
Saturday, 12 Decmber 2020
01:3o pm: Wolves? –? Aston Villa
04:00 pm: Newcastle? –? West Brom
06:30 pm: Manchester United? –? Manchester City
09:00 pm: Everton? –? Chelsea
Sunday, 13 December 2020
01:00 pm: Southampton? –? Sheffield United
03:15 pm: Crystal Palace? –? Tottenham Hotspur
05:30 pm: Fulham? –? Liverpool
08:15 pm: Leicester City? –? Brighton & Hove Albion
08:15 pm: Arsenal? –? Burnley
EPL League Table
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|Tottenham
|11
|14
|24
|Liverpool
|11
|9
|24
|Chelsea
|11
|14
|22
|Leicester
|11
|6
|21
|West Ham
|12
|5
|20
|Southampton
|11
|4
|20
|Manchester United
|10
|2
|19
|Manchester City
|10
|6
|18
|Everton
|11
|2
|17
|Wolves
|11
|-4
|17
|Crystal Palace
|11
|1
|16
|Aston Villa
|9
|7
|15
|Newcastle
|10
|-3
|14
|Leeds
|12
|–5
|14
|Arsenal
|11
|-4
|13
|Brighton
|10
|-2
|10
|Fulham
|11
|-10
|7
|Burnley
|10
|-13
|6
|West Brom
|11
|-15
|6
|Sheff Utd
|11
|–13
|1
EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 11
|Name
|Goals
|Assists
|Dominic Calvert–Lewin–Everton
|11
|0
|Son Heung-Min–Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|3
|Jamie Vardy–Leicester City
|9
|2
|Mohamed Salah–Liverpool
|9
|2
|Harry Kane–Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|10
|Patrick Bamford–Leeds United
|8
|1
|Bruno Fernandes–Manchester United
|7
|4
|Callum Wilson–Newcastle United
|7
|2
|Wilfried Zaha–Crystal Palace
|7
|2
|Ollie Watkins–Aston Villa
|6
|1
