Livescore: EPL Key Fixtures, Table And Top Scorers

December 12, 2020 32

The English Premier League (EPL) is back for football lovers around the globe as the Matchday 12 fixtures come with a lot of exciting matches.

The biggest match of the weekend is the Manchester Derby, the Red Devils and the Blues will take on each at the Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Recall, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men were set packing from the UEFA Champions League after losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig.

Manchester United will continue its European campaign in the Europa League.’

However, Pep Guardiola’s team, Man City have not been too impressive in the League this season.

City are currently one point behind their archrival on the EPL table with just 18 points from 10 matches.

Read Also: Premier League: EPL Table, Top Scorers After Matchday 11

Premier League Fixtures: Key Games To Watch In England

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you matches to watch this weekend:

Friday, 11 December 2020

Leeds United 1-2 West Ham United

Saturday, 12 Decmber 2020

01:3o pm: Wolves? –? Aston Villa

04:00 pm: Newcastle? –? West Brom

06:30 pm: Manchester United? –? Manchester City

09:00 pm: Everton? –? Chelsea



Sunday, 13 December 2020

01:00 pm: Southampton? –? Sheffield United

03:15 pm: Crystal Palace? –? Tottenham Hotspur

05:30 pm: Fulham? –? Liverpool

08:15 pm: Leicester City? –? Brighton & Hove Albion

08:15 pm: Arsenal? –? Burnley

EPL League Table

Team P GD Pts Tottenham 11 14 24 Liverpool 11 9 24 Chelsea 11 14 22 Leicester 11 6 21 West Ham 12 5 20 Southampton 11 4 20 Manchester United 10 2 19 Manchester City 10 6 18 Everton 11 2 17 Wolves 11 -4 17 Crystal Palace 11 1 16 Aston Villa 9 7 15 Newcastle 10 -3 14 Leeds 12 –5 14 Arsenal 11 -4 13 Brighton 10 -2 10 Fulham 11 -10 7 Burnley 10 -13 6 West Brom 11 -15 6 Sheff Utd 11 –13 1

EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 11