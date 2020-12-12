fbpx
Livescore: EPL Key Fixtures, Table And Top Scorers

December 12, 2020032
The English Premier League (EPL) is back for football lovers around the globe as the Matchday 12 fixtures come with a lot of exciting matches.

The biggest match of the weekend is the Manchester Derby, the Red Devils and the Blues will take on each at the Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Recall, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men were set packing from the UEFA Champions League after losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig.

Manchester United will continue its European campaign in the Europa League.’

However, Pep Guardiola’s team, Man City have not been too impressive in the League this season.

City are currently one point behind their archrival on the EPL table with just 18 points from 10 matches.

Premier League Fixtures: Key Games To Watch In England

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you matches to watch this weekend:

Friday, 11 December 2020

Leeds United 1-2 West Ham United

Saturday, 12 Decmber 2020

01:3o pm: Wolves? –? Aston Villa
04:00 pm: Newcastle? –? West Brom
06:30 pm: Manchester United? –? Manchester City
09:00 pm: Everton? –? Chelsea

Sunday, 13 December 2020

01:00 pm: Southampton? –? Sheffield United
03:15 pm: Crystal Palace? –? Tottenham Hotspur
05:30 pm: Fulham? –? Liverpool
08:15 pm: Leicester City? –? Brighton & Hove Albion

08:15 pm: Arsenal? –? Burnley

EPL League Table

TeamPGDPts
Tottenham111424
Liverpool11924
Chelsea111422
Leicester11621
West Ham12520
Southampton11420
Manchester United10219
Manchester City10618
Everton11217
Wolves11-417
Crystal Palace11116
Aston Villa9715
Newcastle10-314
Leeds12514
Arsenal11-413
Brighton10-210
Fulham11-107
Burnley10-136
West Brom11-156
Sheff Utd11131

EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 11

NameGoalsAssists
Dominic Calvert–Lewin–Everton110
Son Heung-Min–Tottenham Hotspur103
Jamie Vardy–Leicester City92
Mohamed Salah–Liverpool92
Harry Kane–Tottenham Hotspur810
Patrick Bamford–Leeds United81
Bruno Fernandes–Manchester United74
Callum Wilson–Newcastle United72
Wilfried Zaha–Crystal Palace72
Ollie Watkins–Aston Villa61

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer.

