Liverpool Lift Carabao Cup After Penalty Shootout Against Chelsea

February 28, 2022

Liverpool has lifted the Carabao Cup, for a record ninth time, after dramatic 22-penalty shootout against Chelsea on Sunday night.

The decider was when Kepa, who was brought on by Thomas Tuchel late in extra-time to replace Mendy, sent his kick sky high to the stands of the stadium. Kepa Arrizabalaga, majorly considered as the Chelsea penalty specialist-keeper, did not save one of Liverpool’s 11 efforts from the penalty spot.

That’s to say the entire Liverpool team put one past him. Then he sent his own spot-kick, the 22nd of the match, into orbit halfway up the Liverpool end.

And so Jurgen Klopp and his players landed the first domestic trophy of the season, after one of the finest goalless draws it is possible to have witnessed, which Chelsea shaded on good scoring chances, but could not finish.

Mason Mount missed two sitters, Christian Pulisic one and there were four goals disallowed – three for Chelsea, one for Liverpool.

Left to their own devices the players then found the net 21 times before Arrizabalaga – who had been introduced with a minute of extra-time remaining, as Chelsea’s expert in the field – skied his effort to gift the spoils to Liverpool. Tuchel had made the same move in the UEFA Super Cup final at the start of the season, with different results.

The irony is that, until his late removal, Edouard Mendy, Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper, had been the best player on the field.

Leeds United Sack Manager Over Defeat
Boluwatife Oshadiya
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

