Liverpool Hold Talks with Super Eagles Striker Victor Osimhen’s Agent

Liverpool are understood to have taken the lead in the big chase for Victor Osimhen as the Premier League club have opened talks with his agent.

French media outfit,Le Sport 10, reported yesterday that Liverpool, who are just two wins away from a 19th Premier League conquest, have swung into action to sign the 21-year-old Lille striker by discussing a transfer this year.

Osimhen has netted 18 goals in 38 matches for Lille in Ligue 1 this season.

He has attracted interests from several Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United and most recently Leicester City.

Speculations on the future of the Nigeria star hit the roof last week when the Lille president announced he has received two firm bids from the Premier League.

However, he did not mention the target of these offers. Leicester City is also speculated to be amongst team in the English topflight target the U-17 World Cup winner with the Golden Eaglets at Chile 2015.

Serie A clubs Juventus and Inter Milan are also believed to be interested in the all-action striker.

Source: THISDAY