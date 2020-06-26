Liverpool Clinches First EPL Title in 30 years

Liverpool FC have secured their first top-flight English league title since 1990, which is a 19th league success in their history and a first in the Premier League era.

The Jurgen Klopp inspired side clinched the title on Thursday night, without kicking a ball, thanks to Manchester City who lost to Chelsea at Stamford bridge.

The Reds have been the dominant team throughout the 2019/20 campaign, winning 27 of their 29 league games to pull 25 points clear at the top of the table before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A draw at Everton on Sunday meant they could not win the league against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night. After beating Crystal Palace 4-0 at Anfield, Liverpool needed just two points to secure the title.

WE’RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

The Reds have now ended their 30-year drought for a top-flight league crown after narrowly finishing second in the 2018-19 season by a solitary point.

The triumph also pulls the Anfied side to within one title of Manchester United’s record haul of 20.

Liverpool is one of the world’s most successful football clubs with 48 major first-team honours after being crowned champions in this campaign.

They have now won 14 trophies since their league title win in 1990, including two Champions Leagues, the UEFA Cup, the Club World Cup and two FA Cups.

Mohamed Salah, Egypt’s star player, had earlier stated that his dream since joining the club, is to win the Premier League title.

“Since I came here I said I want to win the Premier League with the team. The city didn’t win it for a long time, so it was the right time,” Salah said.

“Maybe last year we had a chance to win it but Man City also performed really good and they deserved to win it. It’s our time to win it and it’s great.”

Source: The Cable