fbpx
UCLdraw: Chelsea Face Atletico Madrid As Barcelona Take-on PSG (See Full Fixtures)

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERSPORTS

UCLdraw: Chelsea Face Atletico Madrid As Barcelona Take-on PSG (See Full Fixtures)

December 14, 2020045
UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Draw

The UEFA Champions League (UCL round of 16 draws completed in Nyon today as Chelsea travels to Spain to face Atletico Madrid while struggling Barcelona will play against French Champion, Paris Saint-German.

Manchester City have been paired against German club, Borrusia Mönchengladbach.

Pep Guardiola’s team travels to Germany for the first leg in Febuary.

Also, Jurgen Klopp’s team, Liverpool will play against RB Leipzig in the knockout stage.

RB Leipzig qualify to the round of 16 after defeating Manchester United in their last group game match.

Defending Champion Bayern Munich will continue their title defence journey when they travel to Italy to play against Lazio.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces familiar foe as Juventus play against FC Porto in the first leg of the knockout stage in Portugal.

Read Also: UK Pool Fixtures: Week 25 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Draw

Mönchengladbach vs Man. City

Lazio vs Bayern

Leipzig vs Liverpool

Atlético vs Chelsea

Barcelona vs Paris Saint-German

Porto vs Juventus

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

Sevilla vs Dortmund

When Is UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Match?

The round of 16 first legs are scheduled for 16/17/23/24 February, with the second legs on 9/10/16/17 March. Kick-offs are at 21:00 CET.

About Author

UCLdraw: Chelsea Face Atletico Madrid As Barcelona Take-on PSG (See Full Fixtures)
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer.

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 13, 2018023

T-Bills Worth N90billion Expected to Mature This Week

Treasury bills worth N90.03 billion are to mature at the market this week triggering expectation that there will be a slight increase in the interbank lending rates. Also, the Central Bank of Nigeria,
Read More
NNPC COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
November 6, 2019028

NNPC Saves $3 billion from Arbitration – Mele Kyari

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), says the corporation saved more than three billion dollars from arbitrations. Kyari made this known in a statem
Read More
FIFA SPORTS
May 2, 2019017

FIFA to Discuss Temporary Substitutions of Players

FIFA is open to having discussions about temporary substitutions if players suffer serious head injuries in matches, its medical committee head Michel D’Hooghe has told the Times newspaper. Tottenham
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon