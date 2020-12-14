UCLdraw: Chelsea Face Atletico Madrid As Barcelona Take-on PSG (See Full Fixtures)

December 14, 2020 45

The UEFA Champions League (UCL round of 16 draws completed in Nyon today as Chelsea travels to Spain to face Atletico Madrid while struggling Barcelona will play against French Champion, Paris Saint-German.

Manchester City have been paired against German club, Borrusia Mönchengladbach.

Pep Guardiola’s team travels to Germany for the first leg in Febuary.

Also, Jurgen Klopp’s team, Liverpool will play against RB Leipzig in the knockout stage.

RB Leipzig qualify to the round of 16 after defeating Manchester United in their last group game match.

Defending Champion Bayern Munich will continue their title defence journey when they travel to Italy to play against Lazio.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces familiar foe as Juventus play against FC Porto in the first leg of the knockout stage in Portugal.

Read Also: UK Pool Fixtures: Week 25 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Draw

Mönchengladbach vs Man. City

Lazio vs Bayern

Leipzig vs Liverpool

Atlético vs Chelsea

Barcelona vs Paris Saint-German

Porto vs Juventus

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

Sevilla vs Dortmund

Round of 16 draw ✔️



Which tie are you most excited for? 🤩#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/M6AqMYTygN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 14, 2020

When Is UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Match?

The round of 16 first legs are scheduled for 16/17/23/24 February, with the second legs on 9/10/16/17 March. Kick-offs are at 21:00 CET.