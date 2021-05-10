fbpx
Listing on LCFE: Heritage Bank-Dukia Gold Set To Unlock ₦344trillion Market Worth Of Gold

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Listing on LCFE: Heritage Bank-Dukia Gold Set To Unlock ₦344trillion Market Worth Of Gold

May 10, 20210166

Heritage Bank, for being part of valuable private sector collaboration with Dukia Gold & Precious Metals Refining Co. Limited, is set to unlock the over N344trillion market worth of gold investible instruments in the solid minerals sector with the concluded plans of being listed on the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE).

This move that will entrench expand revenue in the non-oil sector through diversification, by stimulating growth in solid minerals in line with the objectives of Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) will also put Nigeria on the global map with regards to standardized gold tracing, sourcing procurement and trading it.

In summary, this was disclosed at the LCFE-Dukia Gold media parley held yesterday at the LCFE Trading Floor in Lagos.

Speaking at the parley, the Chairman of Dukia Gold, Tunde Fagbemi who commended Heritage Bank as the project financier and for its other pertinent supports, said Heritage had so far been the banker’s bank for playing a key role in backing to promote the first solid mineral listing on Exchange in West Africa.

Specifically, he explained that the instruments which would be in the form of Exchange Traded Notes (ETN), Commercial Papers (CP), and other gold-backed securities would enable the company to deepen the commodities market in Nigeria. He added that it would increase capacity, generate foreign exchange for the government to diversify external reserves, and create massive employment across the metal production value chain.

“We are proud to be the first gold company whose products would be listed on the Lagos Futures and Commodities Exchange. The listing shall enable us to facilitate our infrastructure development, expand capacity and create fungible products. 

“This has the potential to shore up Nigeria’s foreign reserve and create an alternative window for the preservation of pension funds.

“As a global player, we comply with the practices and procedures of London Bullion Market Association and many other international bodies. “Our refinery will also have multiplier effects on the development of rural areas anywhere it is located. “There must be constant power supply, good road network, and other social amenities, apart from employment opportunities for the rural dwellers,” Fagbemi explained.

He also noted that with its current 25 production capacity pound and further room for expansion, Dukia Gold has the ability to meet both local and international demand through its gold refinery services to smelt melts.

Commenting on the collaboration, the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo said that the partnership was one of the many initiatives of the bank’s foundational objectives of wealth creation, preservation, and transfer across generations.

He further disclosed that the bank offers the gold commodity market three focal contact points in partnership, knowledge, and perspective sharing, which ensure that every transaction was auditable to protect investors.

Sekibo who was represented by the Divisional Head, Strategy and Business Solutions, of the Bank, Olusegun Akanji, said the bank had created a buying centre for verification of quality and quantity of gold and reference price to ensure price discovery in line with the global standard. 

Speaking, the MD, LCFE, Akin Akeredolu-Ale, who also commended Heritage Bank for its critical role in aiding the fundraising and the financier institution for the Dukia Gold’s diversified financial instruments, affirmed that this would enhance the company credit rating and put Nigeria on the global map.

He noted that the LCFE was ready to support all the stakeholders in the gold sector in the areas of market creation, price discovery, and dissemination of market information, among others.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Wasteful Spending Amid Cash Crunch, Huge Debt

Gbenga Awe, Divisional Head, Agribusiness, Natural Resources & Project Devt., of Heritage Bank noted that one of the benefits of this initiative was that the local miners could now trade their gold at the bank’s designated experience centers, as a solid foundation had been created for market, price and asset discovery.


Akintola noted that the firm had the capability, technicalities, and the necessary accreditation to operate in the gold value chain.

He stated that the listing on the Lagos Commodities would raise awareness of the performance of Dukia Gold to the investing world and position it as the foremost number one Precious Metal Refining Company in Nigeria.

About Author

Listing on LCFE: Heritage Bank-Dukia Gold Set To Unlock ₦344trillion Market Worth Of Gold
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

May 7, 2014068

Kofi Annan, Obasanjo, Others To Unveil Africa Progress Report At WEFA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Africa Progress Panel chaired by former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, will tomorrow release its annual African Progress Report : Grain,
Read More
CBN Secures Order To Freeze 84 Bank Accounts Belonging To 25 Individuals, Companies BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
January 23, 20210289

CBN Warns IMTOs To Pay Remittances In Forex

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has repeated its warning to international money transfer operators (IMTOs) and unlicensed companies to halt the payment of
Read More
June 1, 20151102

Market Cap Suffers Loss on Last Trading Day of ‘May’

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchnage, closed in the negative zone as market activities for the month of May ended on Thursday, the 28th, ahead
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.