List of 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023

New African magazine (www.NewAfricanMagazine.com) released its annual listing of the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023. The list celebrates the achievements and contributions of Africans from various fields and sectors, who have made a positive impact on the continent and the world.



The list features a diverse and inspiring group of men and women, who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, leadership, resilience, and vision in their respective domains. They include politicians, entrepreneurs, industrialists, environmentalists, creatives, scientists, educators, sports personalities, and more.



The list also reflects the shifting trends and priorities in Africa, as the continent faces new challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic era. Creatives dominate the ranking with 31 representatives, including singer Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weekend, filmmaker Alice Diop and writer Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah.



The second category with the highest number of entries was the Business section, with 25 entries. The section included two behemoths from DFIs, supporting a private sector approach to investing: Samaila Zubairu from Africa Finance Corporation and the President of Afreximbank, Benedict Oramah, undoubtedly Africa’s juggernaut from the last few years leading Africa’s transformation. Also on the list is the former CEO of Eskom and whistleblower who nearly paid with his life André de Ruyter.



Nigeria was the country most represented on the list, highlighting the country’s dominance in the creative sector and business. William Ruto, the President of Kenya, and Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria, were the only heads of state to make it, along with the Guinean military leader Mamady Doumbouya. Doumbouya created quite a stir at this year’s UN General Assembly and appears to have found a solution around the Simandou mining saga.



With Climate Change at the top of the agenda, the list features several players in the environmental space, such as James Mwangi, formerly from Dalberg Group who has set up his own venture fund investing in climate related businesses, and Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the Executive Secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.



In the media, we have two media leaders from Côte d’Ivoire, Fabrice Sawegnon, founder of communications agency Voodoo, and Daniel Ahaoussa, serial entrepreneur and founder of a number of websites in West and Central Africa. Also included are the journalist Alan Kasujja, the BBC journalist, and Branko Brkic, founder of Daily Maverick, arguably the most powerful media in South Africa today.



And in sports, record breakers Faith Kipyegon and Kelvin Kiptum make it, as well as the Springboks team, under the leadership of their captain Siya Kolisi. Patrice Motsepe, the President of CAF, a close friend of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and an increasingly influential voice in sports, is also included.



The 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 is a special edition of New African magazine, which offers a comprehensive and insightful overview of the lives and achievements of the selected individuals. The magazine also provides a platform for the readers to learn from their stories, and to be inspired by their examples.



Download the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 special edition of New African: https://apo-opa.co/4aL1VB7



The 100 Most Influential Africans 2023 List:



Politics and Public Service



William Ruto



Ibrahima Cheikh Diong



Sidi Ould Tah



Akinwumi Adesina



Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala



Bola Tinubu



Mamady Doumbouya



Ousmane Sonko



Nadia Fettah Alaoui



Tsitsi Masiyiwa



Tidjane Thiam



Business



Mohamed Kande



Sim Tshabalala



Karim Beguir



Didier Acouetey



Olugbenga Agboola



Samaila Zubairu



Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah



Ralph Mupita



Ibrahim Sagna



Simon Tiemtoré



Jules Ngankam



Riham ElGizy



André de Ruyter



Aliko Dangote



Ham Serunjogi



Serge Ekué



Bahija Jallal



Coura Sène



Bernard Koné Dossongui



Hassanein Hiridjee



Shola Akinlade



James Mwangi



Pascal Agboyibor



Science and Academia



Anna Adeola Makanju



Chao Tayiana Maina



Nemat Talaat Shafik



Ismahane Elouafi



Moungi Bawendi



Timnit Gebru



Environmental



James Irungu Mwangi



Ephraim Mwepya Shitima



Wanjira Mathai



Rashid Sumaila



Elizabeth Maruma Mrema



Dr Musonda Mumba



Creative



Kaouther Ben Hania



Danai Gurira



Ncuti Gatwa



Black Coffee



Tyla Laura Seethal



Temilade “Tems” Openiyi



Lesley Lokko



Mulenga Kapwepwe



Alice Diop



Wanuri Kahiu



Bassem Youssef



Malenga Mulendema



Jadesola Osiberu



Editi Effiong



Ali Said Alamin Mandhry



Abel “The Weekend” Tesfaye



Pretty Yende



Julie Mehretu



Pierre Thiam



Teju Cole



Thebe Magugu



David Diop



Burna Boy



Serge Attukwei Clottey



Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah



Aïda Muluneh



Omoyemi Akerele



Mariam Issoufou Kamara



Victor Ekpuk



DJ Snake



Gandhi “Maitre Gims” Djuna



Media



Claude Grunitzky



Chioma Nnadi



Edward Enninful



Alan Kasujja



Wode Maya



Anton Harber



Khabane “Khaby” Lame



Charity Ekezie



Moses “Uncle Mo” Kiboneka



Branko Brkic



Tomiwa Aladekomo



Marie Mbullu



Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard



Daniel Ahaoussa



Fabrice Sawegnon



Sports



Francis Ngannou



Faith Kipyegon



The Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi



Patrice Motsepe



Kelvin Kiptum



Victor Osmihen



Biniam Girmay.